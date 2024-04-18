MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets make rebound bid
All share index pushes 0.38% ahead, but rand gives up ground
18 April 2024 - 19:16
The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, along with its global peers, as markets attempted a rebound.
Investors have been jittery about the possibility of Israel retaliating after Iran’s attack over the weekend, while higher-for-longer interest rates comments this week by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell added another layer of caution after stronger-than-anticipated US data. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.