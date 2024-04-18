Oceana’s first-half earnings to almost double
Company says strong first-half performance is mainly attributable to Daybrook’s higher fishmeal and fish oil sales volumes at record dollar prices
18 April 2024 - 07:45
Oceana expects earnings to almost double after a strong first-half performance.
The company, which owns brands including Lucky Star tinned fish, said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March to be 89%-99% higher at between 565c and 595c...
