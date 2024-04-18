IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK
18 April 2024 - 20:05
The Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) move to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier order of the Electoral Court, which paved the way for former president Jacob Zuma to run for election, is not an attack against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party or the former president, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya says.
Should the IEC not have approached the apex court it would run the risk of objections to the outcomes of the May 29 polls, particularly whether the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner, Moepya said. ..
