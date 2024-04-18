Life / Motoring

NEWS

Shesha launches home-grown e-hailing service

The service provider says driver identification is verified through the home affairs database

18 April 2024 - 13:49
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Shesha is a new, SA-owned e-hailing app that promises fair pricing and sophisticated safety systems. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shesha is a new, SA-owned e-hailing app that promises fair pricing and sophisticated safety systems. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is new SA-owned e-Hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and drive, and disrupt the traditional landscape through a focus on safety and unique benefits for riders and drivers.

Shesha spokesperson Nomsa Mdhluli says fingerprint ID linked to the home affairs database is used to verify drivers upon registration, as well as facial recognition technology and banking information. The Shesha app for Android Auto is available for download on Google Play but a Shesha iOS App Store version is planned for the near future. 

Shesha says riders will be exposed to consistent and fair pricing, unaffected by external factors such as weather or demand fluctuations, and they can request from anywhere in Gauteng, with drivers free to operate across the entire region. Customers receive a unique OTP for each ride, enhancing identification accuracy and trip security.

Shesha says a cashless system through a secure wallet system will provide safety for both riders and drivers. An emergency ride for clients with a history of 10 or more trips is also available and ensures a safety net during unforeseen circumstances.

Furthermore, an equity ownership stake in the business is available for drivers through the newly formed Gauteng e-Hailing Services Trust. Benefits include access to medical, life and disability insurance, including a bursary fund to support the drivers' educational aspirations.

Major stakeholders of Shesha include the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco Gauteng) and Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA), all with the backing and stakeholder engagement of the Gauteng department of transport.

E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says e-toll debt will not be written off
National
1 week ago

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA

On a full charge, the battery provides a maximum electric driving range of up to 66.5km
Life
1 day ago

Local company plans electric truck chargers across SA

Zero Carbon Logistics is a local outfit preparing for the shift to electric trucks by the freight industry
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Something for every reader at Franschhoek’s ...
Life / Books
2.
BIG READ: Why business may pull SA back from the ...
Life
3.
BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: New BMW X2 arrives with more space ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.