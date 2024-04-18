Shesha is a new, SA-owned e-hailing app that promises fair pricing and sophisticated safety systems. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is new SA-owned e-Hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and drive, and disrupt the traditional landscape through a focus on safety and unique benefits for riders and drivers.
Shesha spokesperson Nomsa Mdhluli says fingerprint ID linked to the home affairs database is used to verify drivers upon registration, as well as facial recognition technology and banking information. The Shesha app for Android Auto is available for download on Google Play but a Shesha iOS App Store version is planned for the near future.
Shesha says riders will be exposed to consistent and fair pricing, unaffected by external factors such as weather or demand fluctuations, and they can request from anywhere in Gauteng, with drivers free to operate across the entire region. Customers receive a unique OTP for each ride, enhancing identification accuracy and trip security.
Shesha says a cashless system through a secure wallet system will provide safety for both riders and drivers. An emergency ride for clients with a history of 10 or more trips is also available and ensures a safety net during unforeseen circumstances.
Furthermore, an equity ownership stake in the business is available for drivers through the newly formed Gauteng e-Hailing Services Trust. Benefits include access to medical, life and disability insurance, including a bursary fund to support the drivers' educational aspirations.
Major stakeholders of Shesha include the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco Gauteng) and Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA), all with the backing and stakeholder engagement of the Gauteng department of transport.
NEWS
Shesha launches home-grown e-hailing service
The service provider says driver identification is verified through the home affairs database
Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is new SA-owned e-Hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and drive, and disrupt the traditional landscape through a focus on safety and unique benefits for riders and drivers.
Shesha spokesperson Nomsa Mdhluli says fingerprint ID linked to the home affairs database is used to verify drivers upon registration, as well as facial recognition technology and banking information. The Shesha app for Android Auto is available for download on Google Play but a Shesha iOS App Store version is planned for the near future.
Shesha says riders will be exposed to consistent and fair pricing, unaffected by external factors such as weather or demand fluctuations, and they can request from anywhere in Gauteng, with drivers free to operate across the entire region. Customers receive a unique OTP for each ride, enhancing identification accuracy and trip security.
Shesha says a cashless system through a secure wallet system will provide safety for both riders and drivers. An emergency ride for clients with a history of 10 or more trips is also available and ensures a safety net during unforeseen circumstances.
Furthermore, an equity ownership stake in the business is available for drivers through the newly formed Gauteng e-Hailing Services Trust. Benefits include access to medical, life and disability insurance, including a bursary fund to support the drivers' educational aspirations.
Major stakeholders of Shesha include the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco Gauteng) and Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA), all with the backing and stakeholder engagement of the Gauteng department of transport.
E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped
Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA
Local company plans electric truck chargers across SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.