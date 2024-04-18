G7 pledge on Iran is bad news for MTN
The company may have to review its operations and compliance frameworks
18 April 2024 - 19:55
Washington — Finance leaders from the G7 industrial democracies on Wednesday condemned Iran’s attack on Israel and pledged to continue work on “all possible avenues” to harness frozen Russian sovereign assets to aid Ukraine.
In a joint statement issued after a meeting, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said they would “ensure close co-ordination of any future measure to diminish Iran’s ability to acquire, produce, or transfer weapons to support destabilising regional activities”...
