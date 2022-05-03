×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Nigeria turns to Canada for potash after sanctions on Russian supply

Nigeria imported about 200,000 tonnes of potash in 2021, one of three key ingredients for fertiliser blending

03 May 2022 - 10:44 Julia Payne
An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Canada on August 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya
An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Canada on August 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

Lagos — Nigeria had to buy emergency supplies of Canadian potash in April after the country was unable to import the key fertiliser from Russia due to the effects of Western sanctions, the head of Nigeria's sovereign investment authority, NSIA, said.

Uche Orji, the head of NSIA, declined to comment on prices. However, on Tuesday, spot prices were up more than 250% for deliveries to West Africa compared to 2021, according to commodities pricing agency Argus Media, dealing a further blow to the country's finances.

The move shows one of many unintended negative consequences of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation”.

The International Monetary Fund said last week that the invasion had delivered a further “huge negative shock” to Sub-Saharan Africa, driving food and energy prices higher and putting the most vulnerable people at risk of hunger.

The extra pressure comes as many countries are still reeling from the protracted Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigeria has for years been battling double-digit inflation, which quickened to 15.92% in April, and its population of 200-million will face even higher food costs this year and the next as the agricultural sector passes on the higher costs of imported wheat, diesel and fertiliser.

“Russia was unable to deliver so we bought spot from traders in Canada. The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria helped start the conversation with producers,” Orji said.

NSIA negotiates imports of raw fertiliser materials like potash as part of the Nigerian government's programme to develop its capacity to produce blended fertiliser.

Orji said Nigeria had enough potash inventories to cover 40% of blending demand and bought three cargoes of Canadian potash, which should arrive within the next month. Normally, the country takes five Russian cargoes a year.

Western sanctions and self-sanctioning by many global companies and financial institutions has created chaos for anyone dealing in products of Russian origin and sent many energy and commodity prices to record highs.

Russia's Uralkali, a major global producer of the crop nutrient, has been Nigeria's exclusive supplier since 2019.

Uralkali declined to comment. The Canadian government did not have an immediate comment.

The potash producer has not itself been targeted by sanctions so far but Russian businessperson Dmitry Mazepin left the board and cut his controlling stake in Uralchem after he was hit by EU sanctions in March. Uralchem owns the majority of Uralkali.

Orji said there were ongoing discussions to see if a Russian delivery could still be made.

The price of potash has been on the rise since 2021 after the EU imposed some sanctions on Belarus, the world's third biggest producer after Russia and Canada.

The price skyrocketed in early March following financial sanctions on Russia, hitting a record $1,125 per tonne at the end of April for product on a delivered basis to SA, according to commodity pricing agency Argus Media. Combined, Belarus and Russia account for 38% of global potash supplies, which are now uncertain.

Nigeria imported about 200,000 tonnes of potash in 2021, one of three key ingredients for fertiliser blending, according to the local fertiliser association FEPSAN. Nigeria's raw material imports meet just under 40% of Nigeria's needs; the rest is sourced domestically and local blended output was 1.5-million tonnes in 2021, nearly equal to domestic consumption.

“The Canadian potash will hopefully arrive just in the nick of time for the planting season, which starts as early as end-May in some parts,” FEPSAN executive director Gideon Negedu said, adding the association had a strategy to prioritise crops that needed more potash.

Reuters

Nigerian magnate Aliko Dangote bets $20.5bn on oil and fertiliser

For  Dangote it provides the possibility of dominating the refined petroleum products sector in Nigeria
News
5 days ago

HORACIA NAIDOO-MCCARTHY: The price of Putin’s invasion

Russia's invasion has disrupted the energy market and extended global reliance on fossil fuels, with implications for the ESG-conscious investor
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Proactive’ EOH chuffed about praise from Zondo ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
3.
Ardagh’s R10bn acquisition of Consol gets green ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Implats says Competition Commission approves its ...
Companies / Mining
5.
African Bank asks CFO to stay after delay in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Manure bull run leaves US farmers queuing

World / Americas

Soaring fertiliser prices threaten livelihoods of small-scale farmers

World

Russia’s fertiliser king warns of looming global food crunch

World / Europe

War in Ukraine turns extra sour for SA citrus farmers

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Bolsonaro seizes on Ukraine war to mine indigenous lands for fertiliser

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.