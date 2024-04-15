PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business

Digital protections for SA’s small business sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Reabetswe Motsamai, marketing and communications manager at MakwaIT Technologies.
Johannesburg-based Makwa IT offers services such as cloud computing, security and advisory. The company has about 50 staff and is in its thirteenth year of operation.
Motsamai highlights that SA is currently the sixth most targeted country for cyberattacks, costing the economy R2.2bn annually. Unfortunately, only 19% of local companies are adequately prepared for these threats.
All businesses are targets of cybercriminals and bad actors. This is despite the view held by many of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that their ventures are too small or unimportant to be targeted by cybercriminals.
She points out that over and above mitigating cyberthreats, this allows for more efficient business operations and, in turn, better business outcomes.
Motsamai outlines the economic effects of SA’s high cyber exposure; why SMEs are vulnerable to cyber threats and the resulting operational effects; and how business owners can implement proactive cybersecurity measures.
