Dis-Chem will appeal mask ruling and R1.2m fine
07 July 2020 - 21:11
Dis-Chem is appealing its excessive-pricing conviction and its R1.2m fine by the competition tribunal, arguing that it does not have dominance in the face masks retail market and that it had to increase prices due to global shortages in February.
The tribunal, which acts as a court on competition matters, found the pharmaceutical retailer guilty of overcharging for masks in late February and early March.
