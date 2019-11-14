Dischem: Losing the small store war

Size matters, especially if you’re Dis-Chem.

With a product range of more than 60,000 and too many square metres to fit into small-town malls, Dis-Chem — supposedly the fast-growing upstart to established incumbent Clicks — is battling to compete.

In this cash-constrained environment, Clicks’s essentials product lines are more appealing to customers than Dis-Chem’s huge ranges, analysts say.

But the company has hit back at criticism, saying it can "do small" and is financially on a good footing to generate returns, even after releasing a disappointing set of interim results last week.

Dis-Chem posted a 38.9% fall in headline EPS, to 31c, notwithstanding a 13.2% rise in group revenue, to R11.8bn.

Much of the fall was due to one-off costs — such as a 20% jump in financing costs after Dis-Chem bought more stock to mitigate the effects of a strike earlier this year.

CFO Rui Morais says: "Stockpiling was essential to ensure availability and not compromise sales to customers."

But the reduction in purchasing led to lost revenue. That’s because the retail pharmacy earns advertising revenue and fees from selling customer data to suppliers, but those fees are worked out as a percentage of purchases, which fell as a result of the industrial action.

Dis-Chem’s labour issues — strikes during two consecutive financial years — have clearly left a scar on the company, and co-founder and CEO Ivan Saltzman stressed at an investor presentation that Dis-Chem has been "rebuilding relationships" with employees.

For example, they have now been given a primary care medical plan to pay for non-hospital events.

"Increased morale and productivity shows we are moving in the right direction," says Morais.

The bigger problem for analysts is that Dis-Chem’s one-off costs seem to be a perennial feature of its results since listing on the JSE in November 2016.

Sentio Capital executive director Imtiaz Suliman says: "The big disappointment with inconsistency of delivery with their earnings is that there have been one-offs occurring every few years."

And if you strip out those one-offs, Dis-Chem is not performing as well as its market rating would suggest, notwithstanding this year’s 15% fall on the JSE.

"If you take off one-off costs, profit before tax is 5.5% down," admits Morais.

Yet Dis-Chem trades on a forward p:e of 28.2.

A higher ratio is generally a sign that a company is able to generate higher profits — and therefore warrants a high rating — but in Dis-Chem’s case this is not yet happening.