Dis-Chem in lockdown rent row
Landlords accuse retailer of failing to pay despite still trading
12 April 2020 - 00:30
Dis-Chem, in a move expected to cause ructions in the already distressed commercial property sector, has embarked on a rental go-slow, according to shopping centre owners - even though it continues to trade as an essential service during the lockdown.
Owners of some of SA's biggest malls said this week that the JSE-listed company, one of SA's largest pharmaceutical retailers, has in some cases not paid rent to landlords for April, while in others instances it has paid a portion of the rent but not the full amount.
