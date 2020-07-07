Companies / Healthcare

Dis-Chem found guilty of price gouging on face masks

The company was found to have contravened the Competition Act after it increased prices for three types of masks

07 July 2020 - 12:36 Staff Reporter
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Competition Tribunal has found Dis-Chem guilty of charging excessive prices for surgical face masks to take advantage of heightened demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has ordered it to pay R1.2m. 

The company was found to have contravened the Competition Act after it increased prices for three types of masks “to the detriment of consumers during March 2020”.

The tribunal said it would make available its reasons “in due course”.

The company “exerted market power” by increasing prices as the pandemic worsened globally, with one increase happening on the day that SA had reported its first case.

“We find that in the context of a global health crisis, with excess demand [for] surgical masks, considered to be essential in the fight against Covid-19, Dis-Chem has demonstrated that it enjoyed and exerted market power by materially increasing its prices, without a significant increase in costs, and significant increase in margins,” the tribunal said in a ruling sent by e-mail on Tuesday. 

Dis-Chem referred to Competition Tribunal for mask price hikes

‘People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally life-saving items. They shouldn’t be exploitative,’ says ...
Companies
2 months ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Predictable Clicks defies gravity but now faces toughest test

Clicks has been a very consistent performer and investors have been more than willing to pay up for this boring, yet sustained performance
Opinion
1 month ago

Retailers at odds with landlords over what constitutes essential goods

With rents not being fully paid in the property, clothing and general retailing sectors, talks with the JSE and industry groups are essential
Business
2 months ago

Dis-Chem in lockdown rent row

Landlords accuse retailer of failing to pay despite still trading
Business
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Edcon gets offer for parts of Edgars
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Allan Gray’s new investment chief unfazed by ...
Companies
3.
Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares
Companies
5.
Massmart looks to cut 1,800 jobs at Game stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Telkom's BCX and Dis-Chem backed Vexall at war over pharmacy software dominance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Dischem: Losing the small store war

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.