Citigroup to profit least in corporate tax rate cut

Citigroup stands to get a smaller profit boost than other big US banks from lower corporate tax rates expected from the new government in Washington.

A number of bank stock analysts have worked through broad tax proposals by Republicans and president-elect Donald Trump and estimate that a new tax law could increase Citigroup earnings per share only half as much as some rivals.

At the same time, Citigroup may have to slash $4bn or more of the value of an unusually large income tax asset that the bank holds as a result of losses it suffered during the financial crisis of 2007-09.

"If the US cuts corporate tax rates, they will still benefit, just benefit less," said Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg.

The differences between Citigroup and its competitors highlight how corporations have different interests in the details of a new tax law, such as how foreign income is treated and how bank business customers might be favoured less than individuals. The blueprint for tax reform put forward by Republicans in the US House of Representatives calls for reducing the corporate rate to 20% from 35%. Trump, who takes office on January 20, has proposed 15%.

Banks are expected to benefit more from corporate tax cuts than other industries as they tend to pay more taxes as a result of receiving fewer investment credits and deductions, such as those available for oil and gas exploration.

Tax cuts could be the icing on the cake for banks as they look forward to higher profits in 2017. They are already benefiting from higher US interest rates, and lighter regulation under the Trump administration could allow Wall Street banks to re-enter risky but potentially profitable trading business.

Earnings lift

The effect of a new tax law is among the topics likely to come up on Friday when JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co, the three biggest US banks by assets, report quarterly results.

Citigroup reports on January 18.

The New York-based bank earns about half of its profits overseas, where corporate tax rates are mostly lower than the US, so it stands to benefit less from lower US tax rates than its rivals with more domestic business, analysts said. A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

Goldberg estimates Citigroup will get an 11% lift to earnings per share in 2017 due to tax cuts, much less than the 21.4% gain he is projecting for JPMorgan.