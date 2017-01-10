Citigroup and Microsoft join up with Israeli cybersecurity group

Jerusalem — Team8, founded by veterans of an elite Israeli intelligence unit to solve what they consider the world’s most pressing cybersecurity problems, welcomed Citigroup and the venture arms of Microsoft and Qualcomm into its syndicate.

The group, which has raised more than $92m, plans to launch two companies in 2017.

Existing portfolio companies Illusive Networks, which entices hackers to trigger an alarm by planting false data, and Claroty, whose platform secures critical industrial infrastructure, generated $22m in sales in 2016.