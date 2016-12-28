The rich get richer as the populists get more popular

Investors and executives welcomed Trump’s picks, including billionaire Wilbur Ross to lead the Department of Commerce and former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as his treasury secretary, who have a combined net worth of at least $5.6bn, according to the index.

"You know, I was not opposing Trump as much as most people," Saudi Arabian billionaire Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber said in a December 11 interview. "He’s capable and — as a businessman — he’s shrewd about the bottom line. The people he’s surrounding himself with have baggage, but they’re also successful and shrewd."

France’s Bernard Arnault was the sole non-American representative among the five best performers, adding $7.1bn to take his fortune to $38.9bn. His LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said the Chinese luxury-goods market was improving.

Gates remained the world’s richest person throughout the year. Amancio Ortega, Europe’s richest person and founder of the Zara clothing chain, was in second place on the index for most of the year until he ceded it to Buffett in November. Ortega, who dropped $1.7bn in 2016, is the world’s third-richest person with $71.2bn.

Wildcatter Hamm’s fortune was propelled by a strengthening oil price and expectations a Trump administration will slash fossil-fuel regulations. Hamm added $8.4bn to more than double his fortune to $15.3bn. He led the 49 energy, metals and mining billionaires, who were the best-performing category on the ranking, adding $80bn and reversing the $32bn fall they had in 2015.

Billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch both dropped $2bn after Koch Industries reported on its website that annual revenue is estimated to be "as high as $100bn" compared with the estimate of "as much as $115bn" that the conglomerate published on the site previously. Spokesman Rob Carlton said in a November 17 e-mail that Koch revenue fluctuated with the price of commodities.

Technology fortunes performed second-best on the ranking with 55 billionaires adding $50bn to their fortunes over the year, despite worries that a Trump presidency might introduce policies that could hurt their companies.

"I think we’ll have to see what the policies of the administration are," Google co-founder Sergey Brin told reporters at the annual Breakthrough Prize gala in Silicon Valley in December. "I certainly hope they will be pro-science, pro-technology and all the things this world has really benefited from."

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, who doubled his fortune to $60bn in 2015, led gains among technology executives again this year, rising $7.5bn in 2016 on robust sales growth at the online retailer. He was followed by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who added $5.4bn.

Hidden wealth

Some of the industry’s biggest relative gains went to the founders of the world’s leading startups, such as Uber Technologies’s Travis Kalanick and Snap’s Evan Spiegel. The "unicorn" billionaires, including Spotify co-founder Martin Lorentzon, who was identified as a billionaire for the first time in 2016, secured a series of mammoth funding rounds while moving closer to testing their fortunes on the public markets.

Other billionaires uncovered by the Bloomberg index in 2016 included the father and son behind Jose Cuervo tequila, New York real estate developer Axel Stawski and Kosovo construction tycoon Behgjet Pacolli.

The index also unveiled 11 surviving family members of reclusive Thai entrepreneur Chaleo Yoovidhya, inventor of Red Bull, whose heirs share a combined $22bn net worth, the world’s largest energy-drink fortune. Three billionaires emerged in Argentina, including the country’s first technology billionaire Marcos Galperin, as markets rose on enthusiasm for President Mauricio Macri’s finance-friendly economic policies.

Most fortunes outside of the US did not get the same boost from Trump’s victory, and were hurt by fluctuating commodities prices and the rise of the dollar, the currency used for the Bloomberg ranking. Nine of the 10 biggest decliners in 2016 were from outside the US, led by China’s second-richest person, Wang Jianlin, who lost $5.8bn. Wang ended the year as the world’s 21st-richest person with $30.6bn.

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, lost $4.9bn or a third of his wealth as the combined effect of falling oil prices and the June devaluation of the naira pushed him to No 112 with $10.4bn. Dangote was the world’s 46th-richest person in June.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud fell $4.9bn, a 20% drop. Alwaleed said in November that all of his stakes in public companies including Citigroup were potentially for sale, reversing a longstanding policy that some of his most prized shareholdings were "forever".

Chinese downturn

Wealth creation in China turned negative for the first time since the inception of the Bloomberg index five years ago, with the country’s richest losing $11bn in 2016 amid a slump in the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index and a 7% decline for the yuan against the dollar.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma closed the year with $33.3bn, adding $3.6bn in 2016.