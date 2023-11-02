Business

Gazprom delivers second LNG shipment to China via Suez Canal

In September, Gazprom delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Baltic to China

02 November 2023 - 13:21
by Oksana Kobzeva
Controversial assets: Employees work at the Alexander Zhagrin oilfield operated by Gazprom Neft in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area–Yugra, Russia, August 30 2022. Picture: HANDOUT/GAZPROM NEFT/REUTERS
Moscow — Russia’s Gazprom delivered a second shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China on Thursday, sending it via the Suez Canal rather than the northern sea route taken by the previous cargo, according to LSEG data.

The tanker SCF La Perouse, which left Russia's Portovaya LNG station on September 23, arrived on Thursday at the Tangshan Caofeidian LNG zone in the Chinese province of Hebei.

In September, Gazprom delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Baltic to China, sending the tanker Veliky Novgorod along the northern sea route.

According to LSEG ship tracking data, the Veliky Novgorod, which was reloaded at Portovaya on October 23, is currently also heading towards the Suez Canal. Its destination is unknown.

The Portovaya LNG complex, which has a capacity of 1.5-million tonnes per year, was launched in September 2022. Most of its shipments have been directed to Turkey and Greece.

Russia says it is developing alternative routes for energy supplies to Asia, including through the northern sea route, in response to Western sanctions imposed when Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. 

Reuters

