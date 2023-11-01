Dmitry Medvedev. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA
Moscow — Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev sneered at the Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday for having thought it could quit Russia without penalty after the West sanctioned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on Tuesday said Russia had stolen its business when President Vladimir Putin in July granted temporary control of its majority stake in the Russian brewer Baltika to the federal government.
Russia says the move does not change the ownership structure, but Carlsberg said it has cut ties with Baltika, scrapping all licence agreements, and will not enter a deal with Moscow that would make the seizure look legitimate.
Medvedev, once seen as a liberal reformer but now an arch-hawk as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, mocked the brewer in a typically profane posting on Telegram.
“Like their brethren in the Western menagerie, they abandoned everything in Russia for political reasons ... refused to fulfil their obligations to Russian contractors.
“And they thought they’d be left alone,” he wrote. “We give you sanctions, and weapons to the Ukrainian regime, but don’t you touch our property, or at least let us sell it profitably.”
The Danish group halted investment in Russia shortly after the invasion and has been trying to sell Baltika since 2022, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia.
Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9- billion krone ($1.4bn) writedown on Baltika in 2022.
Putin insider Medvedev sneers at Danish brewer Carlsberg
Carlsberg CEO says Russia has stolen its business
Moscow — Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev sneered at the Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday for having thought it could quit Russia without penalty after the West sanctioned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on Tuesday said Russia had stolen its business when President Vladimir Putin in July granted temporary control of its majority stake in the Russian brewer Baltika to the federal government.
Russia says the move does not change the ownership structure, but Carlsberg said it has cut ties with Baltika, scrapping all licence agreements, and will not enter a deal with Moscow that would make the seizure look legitimate.
Medvedev, once seen as a liberal reformer but now an arch-hawk as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, mocked the brewer in a typically profane posting on Telegram.
“Like their brethren in the Western menagerie, they abandoned everything in Russia for political reasons ... refused to fulfil their obligations to Russian contractors.
“And they thought they’d be left alone,” he wrote. “We give you sanctions, and weapons to the Ukrainian regime, but don’t you touch our property, or at least let us sell it profitably.”
The Danish group halted investment in Russia shortly after the invasion and has been trying to sell Baltika since 2022, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia.
Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9- billion krone ($1.4bn) writedown on Baltika in 2022.
Reuters
Russian police arrest 60 and take control of Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protests
Most EU leaders back granting Ukraine more financial aid
Half of Russians say their salary does not cover basic needs
PETER APPS: The various agendas of Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin
Russian parliament rejects nuclear test ban amid rising tension
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.