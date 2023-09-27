MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Wagner web in Africa — what next after Prigozhin’s death?
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves behind him mass graves and messes across a large part of the globe, including Africa, Ukraine and Russia itself
27 September 2023 - 05:00
Its founders may be dead and the Wagner Group of mercenaries may not technically exist, but it will continue to act as a Russian diplomatic instrument and to control strategic resources across Africa, most notably in the Libyan oilfields.
Last week, Britain announced it would outlaw Wagner as a terrorist organisation, but because it is integrated into Russian military intelligence, the GRU, this ban will merely serve to put another bar in the new iron curtain between Russia and the West...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.