Water management through technology is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa.
Siemens is a German technology company known for its products and solutions in networking, industrial manufacture, infrastructure, transport and healthcare.
Dall’Omo says water is considered one of the continent’s next big challenges, after energy, “that will affect our economy, businesses and consumers.”
Siemens is pushing for the deployment of technology to utilities that can detect and proactively manage water leakages and help conserve scarce water resources.
The company is working with Rand Water in SA, and authorities in Botswana and Ghana.
Specific focus is on water leakage which has been identified as one of the biggest issues due to ageing water infrastructure. Dall’Omo notes that technology solutions to the energy crisis have been more complex to implement than what is needed for the water industry.
Dall’Omo discusses how digital solutions can be used to address water challenges in SA and details work done with public and private sector clients.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Water management through technology
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
PODCAST | Water management through technology