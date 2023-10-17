News

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Water management through technology

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa

17 October 2023 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sabine Dall’Omo. CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Sabine Dall’Omo. CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Water management through technology is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa.

Siemens is a German technology company known for its products and solutions in networking, industrial manufacture, infrastructure, transport and healthcare. 

Dall’Omo says water is considered one of the continent’s next big challenges, after energy, “that will affect our economy, businesses and consumers.” 

Siemens is pushing for the deployment of technology to utilities that can detect and proactively manage water leakages and help conserve scarce water resources.

The company is working with Rand Water in SA, and authorities in Botswana and Ghana. 

Specific focus is on water leakage which has been identified as one of the biggest issues due to ageing water infrastructure. Dall’Omo notes that technology solutions to the energy crisis have been more complex to implement than what is needed for the water industry. 

Dall’Omo discusses how digital solutions can be used to address water challenges in SA and details work done with public and private sector clients. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST: Opportunities for SA airlines in intra-Africa low-cost air travel

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Calvey, partner and market lead for SA at Oliver Wyman
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | Peach Payments founder outlines plans for Africa expansion

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Rahul Jain, CEO and co-founder of the online payment platform
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | E-Wash pushes for disruptive car washing model

E-Wash has innovated a way to greatly reduce water used in cleaning vehicles
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Softer China diplomacy as Xi navigates challenges at home

World / Asia

ANC NEC ‘reassured’ SA is not running out of money, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Biden to visit Israel as war sparks Gaza humanitarian crisis

World

EU leaders to focus on response to Middle East crisis

World

PODCAST | Water management through technology

News