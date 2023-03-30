Business

WATCH: Food for thought on CompCom’s price hike criticism

Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana

30 March 2023 - 17:14
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The Competition Commission has come under fire for calling some food price hikes “opportunistic”. Sticky inflation, an energy crisis and climate change are largely behind the uptick in food prices.

Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist in the agro-food chains markets and economic research division of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, for his take on the matter.

