The Competition Commission has come under fire for calling some food price hikes “opportunistic”. Sticky inflation, an energy crisis and climate change are largely behind the uptick in food prices.
Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist in the agro-food chains markets and economic research division of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, for his take on the matter.
WATCH: Food for thought on CompCom’s price hike criticism
