National

Extradition process for Guptas drags on, as justice minister voices frustration with UAE

The SA justice department’s Central Authority visited the UAE to ensure the application met that country’s requirements

30 March 2023 - 17:12 Phathu Luvhengo
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

The ministry of justice and correctional services says it is still waiting for an update on the status of its extradition application pertaining to fugitives Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).  

Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s Central Authority to the UAE to ensure that the application met the requirements of the UAE authorities. 

“There has not been an update on the first court appearance of the fugitives to determine whether there will be a hearing on the application for extradition,” said the ministry in a statement.  

To date, the Central Authority has made various enquiries, the latest being a request for an urgent meeting between the two central authorities, Lamola and his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates. 

“The ministry is pursuing this matter via the diplomatic channels pursuant to the extradition treaty between the two countries.”  

On the recent judgment of the high court of Malawi clarifying the extradition of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri, the ministry said engagements were being held with various role players to facilitate the logistics required.  

The judgment clarified that SA law enforcement agents would be required to appear as witnesses at the extradition hearing.  

TimesLIVE

Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under curatorship

Finance minister Godongwana acts as a result of governance, compliance and operational failures
Companies
3 days ago

PETER HAIN: Wake up SA, and act against corruption

A positive programme of measures is necessary to restore legal and ethical practice in the SA economy, with the business sector providing the  lead
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MPs recommend Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended from parliament

Parliament’s ethics committee found the former mineral and resources minister breached the house's code of conduct on several occasions, mostly ...
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mbeki slams ANC for thwarting probes of Phala ...
National
2.
Home affairs grants relief to visa applicants due ...
National
3.
Employers urged to be ‘proactive’ in planning for ...
National
4.
Behind the PIC’s secret settlement with Ayo ...
National
5.
Competition watchdog sparks outcry over food ...
National

Related Articles

Curator extends closure of Habib Overseas Bank

Companies / Financial Services

JUSTICE MALALA: They brought SAA to its knees — why are they still free?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Gupta-linked accused in alleged Estina project fraud plead not guilty

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.