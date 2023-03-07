FREE TO READ | Energy magazine

Business

The transition to renewables offers opportunities, along with green hydrogen programmes, which African nations can take advantage of

07 March 2023 - 09:13
Picture: 123RF/STUDIOEAST

In this issue of Energy we asked international law firm Allen & Overy to share their perspective on SA’s energy situation, and what they think needs to happen from a legal and commercial standpoint.

We also tackle the opportunities around transitioning to renewables and SA’s Green Hydrogen National Programme. We look into the possibility of African nations working together to build a strong export sector for this product.

Renewable solutions such as solar and wind form a big part of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, so we consider how the plan will work and exactly what it will cover.

We also gain insight into the role that renewables have to play in improving the lives of citizens and in boosting economies in Africa, along with taking a closer look into exactly what investors seek when choosing to invest in renewable energy projects on the continent. 

 

MIKE TEKE AND PETER VENN: Godongwana’s R9bn green energy tax boost could unlock billions more

The 125% tax incentive for installing renewable energy projects could ease load-shedding and increase energy security — and all this at a cheaper cost
Opinion
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Power to the people

The shift to decentralised energy generation
Opinion
1 week ago

Alan Winde has big power plans for Western Cape, after De Ruyter’s warning

The province aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035
News
6 days ago
