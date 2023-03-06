SA’s digital transformation raises demand for skilled workforce, say experts
A recent Business Day Focus 4.0 conference highlighted the need for practical training and core skills education to meet the nation’s digital transformation demands
Rapid digital transformation is reshaping the SA economy, altering how the nation learns, works, trades and accesses information.
This raises the expectations of faster growth, innovative offerings and job opportunities.
A recent Business Day Focus 4.0 conference brought to you by the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) and in partnership with Takealot Group, SAS Institute, Datacentrix, Sybrin SA, PNet and Vulatel focused on innovative technologies, a data-driven approach, and the skills required to meet the demands of an expanding digital agenda.
The keynote address was delivered by Abejide Ade-Ibijola, professor of artificial intelligence (AI) and applications and head of the Innovation Lab at the JBS, who spoke about the technological skills shortage in SA.
Though there are growing opportunities in the technology space — and no shortage of money to pay for them — few young people have the necessary skills to benefit from these opportunities, said Ade-Ibijola.
Universities equip students with theory, but that needs to be augmented with practical skills. Though online courses and YouTube videos help with upskilling, they are not recognised by employers.
He said the solution is to train students while they are studying. JBS’ Innovation Lab encourages students to build a portfolio of projects and work experience by the time they graduate, so they are employable.
The lab keeps a portfolio of skilled students and flags at-risk students with their Predict Your Mark app who are given the opportunity to perform better.
Ade-Ibijola said students tend to thrive in an environment where help is available and trainers are dedicated.
“There is no joy in qualifications without skills, it makes no sense,” he said.
‘The right skills with the right people’
Dawie Nel, CIO of Vulatel, said while getting the basic infrastructure right is crucial, the artisans and technicians who install and maintain that infrastructure are as essential.
They need to be trained, motivated and acknowledged, so they are encouraged to start their own businesses to service the infrastructure.
“Invest in the right skills with the right people,” said Nel. “Good qualifications are important, but so is the mindset. An employee who understands the full scope of the business, and who is given responsibility and accountability, will be committed and motivated to deliver, and his skill set must be rewarded.”
If SMEs are to be the future of SA’s economy, those businesses need a commitment of five years of continuous support and mentoring from big companies to ensure they survive, he said.
Paul Byrne, head of data insights at Pnet, advised brands to get proactive in their relationships with staff and build reputations as good employers who grow careers, retain staff and become companies employees aspire to work for.
The core skills needed for the future should be introduced at schools, along with “creativity, social skills and leadership qualities”.
Ahmed Mahomed, CEO of Datacentrix, said the youth must be educated to compete in the global environment and that there is a corporate responsibility to ensure schools get the fundamentals right, given the wide digital divide between private and state schools.
Digital transformation disrupts the established business model, he said. Among other issues, cybersecurity becomes vital, influencing the choice of employees recruited by a business. “Decisive action is needed to direct the ship in a different direction,” said Mahomed.
The power of the digital economy is that there are different business models for different needs — a merging of the old legacy system with the new digital needs, said Karabo Moloko, CEO of Sybrin SA. A range of skills is needed to achieve this, with flexibility and communication on both sides.
Watch the full discussion below:
One of the main drawbacks in SA is the pockets of digital function, despite a large portion of the population owning cellphones. A domestic worker, for example, will be paid digitally, but cannot pay her taxi fare digitally. Connections are convenient and profitable.
Mamongae Mahlare, Group CEO of Takealot, said the prevalence of mobile phones has led to an increase in Takealot customers across all income levels and has been transformative in geographical location. Takealot can now deliver to rural homes without an address, simplifying the transaction.
As part of their digital strategy, companies need to be relevant in the communities they serve. Takealot offers SMEs the opportunity to sell their products on the Takealot platform, while restaurants can access a range of customers through Takealot’s Mr D Food delivery service. This transforms how businesses grow and contributes towards an inclusive economy by spreading the benefits.
Itumeleng Nomlomo, senior business solutions manager at SAS Institute, said businesses need to employ staff with problem-solving skills to focus on their need for digital business solutions.
Data and analytics are used to inform future strategies — to improve the supply chain, follow stock movement and delivery, ensure the quality of the service and give insights on how to move — but the overall aim is to satisfy people with the focus being on the customer.
Data literacy and analytics “should be ubiquitous, understood and communicated in all departments. With the right infrastructure and the right skill sets, Africa could lead the world with its vibrant digital economy.”