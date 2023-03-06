SA’s digital transformation raises demand for skilled workforce, say experts

Rapid digital transformation is reshaping the SA economy, altering how the nation learns, works, trades and accesses information.

This raises the expectations of faster growth, innovative offerings and job opportunities.

A recent Business Day Focus 4.0 conference brought to you by the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) and in partnership with Takealot Group, SAS Institute, Datacentrix, Sybrin SA, PNet and Vulatel focused on innovative technologies, a data-driven approach, and the skills required to meet the demands of an expanding digital agenda.

The keynote address was delivered by Abejide Ade-Ibijola, professor of artificial intelligence (AI) and applications and head of the Innovation Lab at the JBS, who spoke about the technological skills shortage in SA.

Though there are growing opportunities in the technology space — and no shortage of money to pay for them — few young people have the necessary skills to benefit from these opportunities, said Ade-Ibijola.

Universities equip students with theory, but that needs to be augmented with practical skills. Though online courses and YouTube videos help with upskilling, they are not recognised by employers.

He said the solution is to train students while they are studying. JBS’ Innovation Lab encourages students to build a portfolio of projects and work experience by the time they graduate, so they are employable.

The lab keeps a portfolio of skilled students and flags at-risk students with their Predict Your Mark app who are given the opportunity to perform better.

Ade-Ibijola said students tend to thrive in an environment where help is available and trainers are dedicated.

“There is no joy in qualifications without skills, it makes no sense,” he said.