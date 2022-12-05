FREE TO READ | Empowerment magazine highlights debates over benefits of policy

In this edition of Empowerment, we look at some of the debates raging around whether transformation strategies and policies have worked.

We ask if we have learnt any lessons over the past almost three decades? Are we able to correct the mistakes we have made? What are some of the challenges black leaders have faced regarding transformation and empowerment?

Women at executive level continue to be underrepresented and underpaid, and face many challenges both in and out of the workplace, as we focus on gender empowerment. We look at what some companies are doing to place inclusion and diversity at the top of their agenda to improve their people’s lives and economic prospects.

Also, risk management specialist Pat Semenya shares that what is needed to effect efficient and meaningful change to counter the impact of corruption is courage and managing risks.

Read these stories and others in this edition of Empowerment.

