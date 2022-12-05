Life

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine puts you on a summer track

We ask our specialists for advice about choosing the best running shoe fit and why cycling is SA’s most popular pastime

05 December 2022 - 12:11
In this issue there is advice for parents, and for those wanting to improve their fitness.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/klenova

Summertime brings myriad seasonal challenges, but our experts in this issue of Healthy Times share that those pesky all-year-round health problems don’t go away just because the sun is out.

We asked our experts to share what parents need to know about a host of health and hygiene-related issues affecting children. We take a look at childhood hypertension and how, if not flagged and treated, it could lead to lifelong health problems.

We look at how alcohol consumption during pregnancy can affect your baby’s development, and the correlation between your child’s weight and dental health. For those of you taking up new fitness regimes, we ask our specialists for advice about choosing the best running shoe fit and why cycling is SA’s most popular pastime.

SA soccer coach Desiree Ellis and actor Maps Maponyane also share how to stay fit and how to slow down when needed.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

