FREE TO READ | Loyalty & Rewards SA magazine

In today’s hyper-competitive business environment, customer loyalty matters more than ever. Just look at the bottom line. Research shows that the cost of acquiring new customers has increased by almost 50% in the past half a decade while existing customers spend 31% more than new ones.

Running a loyalty programme is an obvious way to grow customer engagement and loyalty, but how do you know it’s working?

In this issue of Loyalty & Rewards SA we look at performance metrics for loyalty schemes, along with the value of the emotional connection people feel with brands, and their role in increasing customer lifetime value. Building all-important customer engagement requires rewarding behaviours beyond the buying cycle — check out our story on omnichannel strategy in loyalty.

With sustainability on everyone’s lips, we’ve got a rundown of what brands are doing to build loyalty programmes that contribute to a more sustainable world while on the technology front, we dive into the intriguing ways brands are leveraging NFTs and crypto currencies in loyalty.

This year’s SA Loyalty Awards have also just taken place, so we take an in-depth look at the cream of the loyalty crop. We’ve also got insightful articles from brands and industry experts on how loyalty programmes can capitalise on the lifting of travel restrictions, the role of loyalty schemes in promoting good financial sense, and so much more.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):