Brenthurst ranks among the big names in financial services

Award-winning independent wealth manager Brenthurst Wealth cracks the top 10 in new survey

22 November 2022 - 17:03
New survey ranks boutique firm Brenthurst Wealth alongside some of the country's largest asset managers as having the strongest brand recognition among SA investors.
New survey ranks boutique firm Brenthurst Wealth alongside some of the country’s largest asset managers as having the strongest brand recognition among SA investors. Picture: Supplied/Brenthurst Wealth

Award-winning independent wealth management company Brenthurst Wealth has ranked in the top 10 among some of the largest brands in financial services in SA in a survey by news website Daily Investor.

Daily Investor researched the most recognised brands in financial services and ranked awareness of the Brenthurst Wealth brand in sixth place, alongside the much larger Momentum and Stanlib.

According to the report, large asset managers — who spend far more on marketing — enjoyed significantly better brand awareness than smaller boutique firms like 36One and Counterpoint.

Brenthurst Wealth MD Brian Butchart.
Brenthurst Wealth MD Brian Butchart. Picture: Supplied/Brenthurst Wealth

“However, there was one exception — Brenthurst. Its higher-than-expected brand awareness resulted from the strong media presence of director Magnus Heystek. Brenthurst also has a good online marketing strategy, including webinars and newsletters, bolstering awareness around the company.”

Brenthurst Wealth MD Brian Butchart says it is encouraging that the company’s strategy of a strong focus on client communication is supported by other marketing initiatives across different channels.

“We have always communicated regularly with clients, but this year’s market turmoil did even more as markets declined across the board and in all territories, creating uncertainty. We have received great feedback around this from clients and also supported the communication with online events and insights by our team of advisers,” Butchart says.

Marketing director Sue Heystek points to the Brenthurst integrated marketing strategy, which includes direct communication with clients, online events, a strong social media presence, sponsorships, editorials in leading media and radio interviews. 

Image: Supplied/Daily Investor via Brenthurst Wealth
Image: Supplied/Daily Investor via Brenthurst Wealth

Brenthurst Wealth was founded by Butchart, Sue and Magnus Heystek in 2004 and from a small team of four and one office has now grown to 60 people, eight offices in SA and one international office in Mauritius. The company manages R17bn on behalf of its clients and has focused strongly on investing offshore — for a long time against the trend promoted by other wealth and asset managers — with significant success.

It now offers a comprehensive range of wealth management services — investing, tax and estate planning, risk management as well as property investment and relocation services to Mauritius.

Brenthurst was awarded the title Top Boutique Wealth Manager in SA in the highly regarded Intellidex annual survey of Private Banks and Wealth Managers in 2017 and 2020 and has ranked among the top five boutique wealth managers in SA for seven consecutive years. The top three individual wealth managers awarded in the Intellidex annual survey in 2022 were all Brenthurst advisers.

Sonia du Plessis previously won the inaugural Top Relationship Manager award in 2019, André Basson was the runner-up in 2020 and Butchart was in the top three consecutively in 2020 and 2021 and the winner in 2022.

Graphic: Supplied/Brenthurst Wealth
Graphic: Supplied/Brenthurst Wealth

Butchart notes that the company has an excellent team of highly qualified financial advisers, attorneys, fiduciary experts, marketing executives and administrative support teams. “Many of our employees are continuing with studies to add to their already wide range of financial and wealth management qualifications.”

Contact Brenthurst Wealth via email at invest@brenthurstwealth.co.za

This article was paid for by Brenthurst Wealth.

Brenthurst Wealth advisers ranked as the best in SA

SPONSORED | The boutique wealth management firm was lauded in several categories at the Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager Awards
Companies
4 months ago
