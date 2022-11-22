Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Strong ties bind SA and Britain

Twickenham rugby match will decide who wears the crown

22 November 2022 - 17:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks with King Charles as they inspect the guard of honour in London, Britain, November 22 2022. Picture: YUI MOK/WPA/GETTY IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks with King Charles as they inspect the guard of honour in London, Britain, November 22 2022. Picture: YUI MOK/WPA/GETTY IMAGES

Our flag is proudly lining the streets in the UK, where King Charles III hosts President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the first head of state to be honoured by him in this way since the coronation. As head of the Commonwealth this is apt.

Ramaphosa will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where economic ties will be on the agenda; SA is the UK’s largest African trading partner. Internal challenges in SA should not diminish the importance of this visit. It is important to be seen as a worthy participant on the global stage.

Despite a multitude of internal challenges in SA, there is still much to celebrate. And Saturday the Boks clash with the Brits at Twickenham to show who really wears the crown.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

King Charles welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa on state visit

A banquet will be held later on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in Ramaphosa’s honour
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa in London for state visit hosted by King Charles

The president is expected to address MPs at a joint sitting at parliament
National
22 hours ago

LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, Ramaphosa

Food security and other basic economic needs must be met
Opinion
1 day ago
