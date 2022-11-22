LETTER: Strong ties bind SA and Britain

Traders’ focus has turned to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting that are due on Wednesday
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Lobby group fears hikes may threaten viability of farmers and be disastrous for tackling joblessness and poverty
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
Paris-based organisation is more optimistic than the Treasury and Reserve Bank about private investment growth
Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
Our flag is proudly lining the streets in the UK, where King Charles III hosts President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the first head of state to be honoured by him in this way since the coronation. As head of the Commonwealth this is apt.
Ramaphosa will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where economic ties will be on the agenda; SA is the UK’s largest African trading partner. Internal challenges in SA should not diminish the importance of this visit. It is important to be seen as a worthy participant on the global stage.
Despite a multitude of internal challenges in SA, there is still much to celebrate. And Saturday the Boks clash with the Brits at Twickenham to show who really wears the crown.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Strong ties bind SA and Britain
Twickenham rugby match will decide who wears the crown
Our flag is proudly lining the streets in the UK, where King Charles III hosts President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the first head of state to be honoured by him in this way since the coronation. As head of the Commonwealth this is apt.
Ramaphosa will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where economic ties will be on the agenda; SA is the UK’s largest African trading partner. Internal challenges in SA should not diminish the importance of this visit. It is important to be seen as a worthy participant on the global stage.
Despite a multitude of internal challenges in SA, there is still much to celebrate. And Saturday the Boks clash with the Brits at Twickenham to show who really wears the crown.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
King Charles welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa on state visit
Ramaphosa in London for state visit hosted by King Charles
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either
TONY LEON: ANC candidates sing from the same ideological hymn sheet
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.