Brenthurst Wealth advisers ranked as the best in SA
The boutique wealth management firm was lauded in several categories at the 2022 Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager Awards
Brenthurst Wealth Management has been ranked as one of the top boutique wealth managers in SA for the sixth consecutive year at the 2022 Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager Awards. The company won the top award in the boutique wealth manager category in 2020 and 2017.
Beyond its overall ranking among all boutique wealth managers that participated, the top three relationship managers for 2022 are all Brenthurst advisers. It's first time since the launch of this category in 2019 that one company scooped the three top spots.
Brian Butchart, certified financial planner (CFP) and Brenthurst MD, was announced as the 2022 relationship manager category winner. Sonia du Plessis, CFP and head of Brenthurst Wealth Stellenbosch, took second place, and Renee Eagar, CFP and head of Brenthurst Wealth Claremont, third.
“Building long-term relationships is a key component of Brenthurst’s philosophy and the cornerstone of its investment approach. What makes the achievement of [these] three advisers especially meaningful is the fact that this category of the Intellidex Awards is based purely on reviews by clients,” says Magnus Heystek, co-founder, director and investment strategist of Brenthurst.
“All three advisers have been with Brenthurst for more than a decade and have built strong client relationships. Their commitment and dedication to the clients they serve secured this ranking.”
What makes the achievement of [these] three advisors especially meaningful is the fact that this category of the Intellidex Awards is purely based on reviews by clientsMagnus Heystek, co-founder, director and investment strategist of Brenthurst
According to Intellidex, this award recognises individuals who have ensured that the relationship with their clients is personal, trustworthy and sustainable.
“Many clients have mentioned that the reason they are clients of firms is because of the excellent service they receive from their relationship managers.”
The firm also noted that in formulating financial plans for its clients, Brenthurst adheres to an integrated holistic approach, ensuring the various constituent parts complement each other to achieve an optimum result.
For the past 15 years, Brenthurst has consistently emphasised the need for clients to externalise as much of their wealth offshore as is appropriate for their specific circumstances.
The Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager Awards are determined by an adjudication panel of financial industry experts and reviews of clients of the participating companies. Once again, the scoring was exceptionally close this year, proving the high standard of client service delivered by wealth managers in SA.
“To consistently be considered among the best in the country requires a team effort — advisers, as well as the administrative and support teams, all contribute towards us maintaining this ranking,” says Heystek.
Brenthurst also ranked among the top companies in the archetypes for passive lump-sum investors and entrepreneurs.
Investors have faced challenging times since the start of 2022, with local and global markets experiencing huge volatility, thanks to rising inflation and interest rates across the world and the war in Eastern Europe.
“It is during challenging times in markets that the importance of client relationships and regular communication is highlighted. Our consistent excellent performance in this highly regarded award indicates that we continue to deliver the guidance and advice our clients expect from us,” says Heystek.
Butchart says the award is a powerful endorsement from clients. “We are exceptionally proud of the consistent value and service delivery by our entire team,” he says.
Click here to view the full 2022 Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager report.
To discuss your financial strategy with Brenthurst or reach any of its eight offices countrywide visit Bwm.co.za or email invest@brenthurstwealth.co.za
This article was paid for by Brenthurst Wealth Management.