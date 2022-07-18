Brenthurst Wealth advisers ranked as the best in SA

According to Intellidex, this award recognises individuals who have ensured that the relationship with their clients is personal, trustworthy and sustainable.

“Many clients have mentioned that the reason they are clients of firms is because of the excellent service they receive from their relationship managers.”

The firm also noted that in formulating financial plans for its clients, Brenthurst adheres to an integrated holistic approach, ensuring the various constituent parts complement each other to achieve an optimum result.

For the past 15 years, Brenthurst has consistently emphasised the need for clients to externalise as much of their wealth offshore as is appropriate for their specific circumstances.

The Intellidex Private Banks & Wealth Manager Awards are determined by an adjudication panel of financial industry experts and reviews of clients of the participating companies. Once again, the scoring was exceptionally close this year, proving the high standard of client service delivered by wealth managers in SA.

“To consistently be considered among the best in the country requires a team effort — advisers, as well as the administrative and support teams, all contribute towards us maintaining this ranking,” says Heystek.

Brenthurst also ranked among the top companies in the archetypes for passive lump-sum investors and entrepreneurs.

Investors have faced challenging times since the start of 2022, with local and global markets experiencing huge volatility, thanks to rising inflation and interest rates across the world and the war in Eastern Europe.

“It is during challenging times in markets that the importance of client relationships and regular communication is highlighted. Our consistent excellent performance in this highly regarded award indicates that we continue to deliver the guidance and advice our clients expect from us,” says Heystek.

Butchart says the award is a powerful endorsement from clients. “We are exceptionally proud of the consistent value and service delivery by our entire team,” he says.

