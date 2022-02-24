FREE TO READ | Trade finance not always within easy reach

The international trade landscape is being affected by four major trends: working capital, digitalisation, the focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and country risk mitigation.

Political stability is also critical in attracting investments and encouraging more cross-border trade. Supply chain disruptions have shifted the focus from cash to stock, so traders have started to incorporate Covid-19 risks into their thinking.

The government has also acknowledged the effect of SA’s inefficient ports on importers and exporters and Transnet is working to increase efficiencies.

However, access to trade finance remains a challenge for many businesses in Africa. The estimated value of unmet demand for trade finance in Africa was more than $81bn in 2019, says the African Development Bank and Afrexibank.

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):