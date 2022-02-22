Grindrod Freight sees earnings spike on mining exports
The cargo and freight business benefited from a record global demand for commodities and a rapid ramp-up at its Maputo Port operations
22 February 2022 - 18:35
Logistics, cargo and freight group Grindrod expects over 400% growth in headline earnings on the back of record export volumes of minerals.
Durban-based Grindrod, which also has a bank aimed at small and medium business customers, was spun off from the Grindrod shipping business in 2018. ..
