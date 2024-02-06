Fruit exports: Panama and Red Sea crises a blessing and a curse for SA
Global competitors battle shipping constraints, but SA could miss opportunities due to challenges at its ports
06 February 2024 - 05:00
Shipping constraints at the Panama Canal and in the Red Sea could create an opportunity for SA fruit exports to Europe, but it could also turn out to be a double-edged sword in the longer term.
SA’s fruit export competitors in Chile and Peru are faced with constraints in getting their products through the Panama Canal due to drought in the region, while Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are affecting that shipping route...
