World / Europe

Ukraine plans military and political shake-up

There is intense speculation that Ukraine’s army chief will be fired

06 February 2024 - 16:10
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that a military and political shake-up that is expected soon will have no effect on Kyiv’s relations with its Western allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is considering a “reset” to replace several senior officials that will go beyond the military sphere. There is intense speculation that Ukraine’s army chief will be fired.

“I do not think that any changes in the government can influence our relations with our partners,” foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a joint news briefing in Kyiv alongside his Portuguese counterpart.

He said it is the constitutional right of Zelensky to be able to dismiss the head of the army if he sees fit. Any shake-up will not be a sign of divisions in Ukraine’s war effort, he added.

“We can have discussions about tactics inside of the team but we are all united around our strategic goal, which is the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. And there are no discussions whatsoever on this strategic goal,” he said.

Speculation has gripped Ukraine for weeks over suggestions that the president was about to dismiss the highly popular army commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The two have been at odds over the conduct of the nearly two-year Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

IAN BREMMER: The EU swats a gadfly

Tactical victory over Viktor Orban is not the end of the Hungarian leader’s attempts to win concessions in exchange for co-operation
Opinion
12 hours ago

Viktor Orban agrees to EU deal on Ukraine funds

Viktor Orban says he averted the risk of losing EU funds earmarked for Budapest from the bloc’s joint coffers
World
4 days ago

EU agrees to €50bn aid for Ukraine

Kyiv praises the deal that followed weeks of resistance from Hungary
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s interim president says he has no plans ...
World / Africa
2.
Israelis look to the families of hostages for ...
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia could soften Israel stance for US ...
World
4.
Ukraine war: unease in ranks at possible firing ...
World / Europe
5.
Anthony Blinken to meet Egypt’s Abdel Fatah ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Ukraine war: unease in ranks at possible firing of military chief

World / Europe

Ukraine kills 28 in hit on bakery, Russia says

World / Europe

IAN BREMMER: The EU swats a gadfly

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.