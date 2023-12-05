Mandela’s pro-Palestinian legacy alive and well

Days after his release from 27 years in prison in February 1990, Nelson Mandela gave Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a bear hug, symbolising his embrace of a cause the governing ANC continues to champion.

It was a gesture as controversial then as SA’s support for the Palestinian cause is today, but Mandela brushed off criticism. Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organisation had been an unwavering supporter of Mandela’s struggle against white minority rule and many South Africans saw parallels between it and the Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation.

“We were fortunate that with their support, we were able to achieve our freedom. My grandfather said our freedom is incomplete without the Palestinian struggle,” his grandson Mandla Mandela recalled in an interview ahead of the 10th commemoration of Madiba’s death.

Mandla Mandela, who is also an ANC lawmaker, hosted a solidarity conference in Johannesburg for the Palestinians from December 3-5. It was attended by members of Hamas, an organisation Israel has vowed to annihilate in retaliation for its October 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw about 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.