Jewish groups question SA’s peace credentials
Government’s inconsistent approach to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine calls into question ‘its ability to act as a trusted intermediary for brokering a peace deal’
14 December 2023 - 17:38
SA’s most prominent Jewish and Zionist organisations say President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government cannot be considered “a trusted” peace broker in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Palestine.
This emerged after a meeting between Ramaphosa, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies and the SA Zionist Federation. The meeting centred on diplomatic relations between SA and Israel, and a growing number of reports of anti-Semitism in SA. ..
