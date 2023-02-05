Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf, 79, died on Sunday after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.
Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the death of the former army chief, who was pushed from power in 2008.
“I can confirm that he passed away” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force expressed condolences on his death.
A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday to bring Musharraf’s body back to Pakistan for burial, local TV channel Geo News reported.
Allowed abroad for medical treatment even as he faced a treason case in Pakistan, Musharraf last flew to Dubai in 2016.
The former four-star general, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country. Musharraf enjoyed strong support for many years, his greatest threat being Al-Qaeda and other militant Islamists who tried to kill him at least three times.
But his heavy-handed use of the military to quell dissent as well as his continued backing of the US in its fight against Al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban ultimately led to his downfall.
“He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him,” said former aide Fawad Chaudhry, a leader of former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.
“He gave Pakistan a free media and he stressed diversity of opinion in Pakistan,” Chaudhry said in a video message. “History will always remember him,” he said. “Pervez Musharraf, we will miss you.”
Musharraf joined what Washington called its war on after the September 11 2001 attacks on the US. Pakistan provided US forces with ground and air access to landlocked Afghanistan to chase down the Al-Qaeda militants identified as being behind the plot.
The support was contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing policy of support for the Taliban, which then — as now — controlled neighbouring Afghanistan. This made Musharraf a target for militants in Pakistan as well as causing him to lose support among conservative elements in Pakistan.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of Pakistani militant organisations formed in reaction to Musharraf’s crackdown on extremist elements, celebrated his death, criticising his policy of siding with the West.
“This was the infamous army chief who sold off the country’s honour and respect,” it said a statement.
The group, which has launched a fresh spate of attacks across Pakistan in recent days, warned the military leadership against following Musharraf's policies.
Reuters
