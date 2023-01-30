World / Asia

At least 47 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque

Dozens killed and more than 170 wounded in attack targeting a police compound in northwestern Pakistan

30 January 2023 - 19:02 Jibran Ahmad and Asif Shahzad
Soldiers and police guard the site of a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 30 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS
Soldiers and police guard the site of a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 30 2023. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS

Peshawar — A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, killing 47 people, the latest attack by resurgent Islamist militants targeting police in the unstable country.

Police said the attacker appeared to have passed through several barricades manned by security forces to get into the “red zone” compound that houses police and counter-terrorism offices in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar.

“It was a suicide bombing,” Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan said. At least 47 people were killed and 176 wounded, he said, many of them critically.

It came a day before an International Monetary Fund team mission to Islamabad to initiate talks on unlocking funding for the South Asian economy hit by a balance of payment crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

Officials said the bomber detonated his load at the moment hundreds of people lined up to say their prayers.

“We have found traces of explosives,” Khan told reporters, adding that a security lapse had clearly occurred as the bomber had slipped through the most secured area of the compound.

An inquiry was under way into how the attacker breached the tight security cordon and whether there was any inside help.

Khan said the mosque hall was packed with up to 400 worshippers, and that most of the dead were police officers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the worst in Peshawar since March 2022 when an Islamic State suicide bombing killed at least 58 people in a Shiite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif told Geo TV that the bomber was standing in the first row of worshippers.

“As the prayer leader said ‘Allah is the greatest’, there was a big bang,” Mushtaq Khan, a policeman with a head wound, told reporters from his hospital bed.

“We couldn’t figure out what happened as the bang was deafening. It threw me out of the veranda. The walls and roof fell on me. Thanks to God, he saved me.”

The explosion brought down the upper storey of the mosque, trapping dozens of worshippers in the rubble. Live TV footage showed rescuers cutting through the collapsed rooftop to make their way down and tend to victims caught in the wreckage.

“We can’t say how many are still under it,” said provincial governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable,” Sharif said. “This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge.”

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as the police and the rescuers scrambled to rush the wounded to hospitals.

Sharif, who appealed to employees of his party to donate blood at the hospitals, said anyone targeting Muslims during prayer had nothing to do with Islam.

“The US mission in Pakistan expressed deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific attack,” Washington’s embassy said a statement.

Peshawar, which straddles the edge of Pakistan’s tribal districts bordering Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Islamist militant groups including Islamic State and the Pakistani Taliban.

Reuters 

