Imran Khan supporters block roads near Pakistani capital

Political tension rises after failed bid to assassinate the former prime minister
Islamabad — Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan blocked roads near the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against a bid to assassinate their leader at a recent antigovernment rally.
The former cricket star, who has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April, was shot at the rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds.
“People are finding it very hard to go to work,” said police official Yawar Ali. “Families have been stuck in the traffic for hours. We’ve even got reports that the protesters have not let ambulances pass.”
Khan’s successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected his demand for new polls and the deadlock has stoked instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220-million people.
Khan’s supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday. They have blocked the highway to Islamabad’s international airport and the ones linking Islamabad to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar. Television footage showed his supporters burning tyres as they set up protest camps across roads.
The government ordered all state and private schools to shut for the day, according to an order seen by Reuters.
Khan launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28. He was waving to the crowd from a container mounted on a truck in Wazirabad city in Punjab province last Thursday when a man fired several shots at him. Khan was among 10 wounded people. One party worker was killed. Police have arrested the suspected shooter.
Khan’s party announced late on Monday that the march would resume on Thursday at the place of the attack, and he would lead it virtually.
The political tension comes as Pakistan is grappling with economic turmoil worsened by recent flooding that the government estimates caused economic losses of $30bn.
Reuters
Imran Khan supporters block roads near Pakistani capital
