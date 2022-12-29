World / Middle East

Netanyahu takes office as Israeli prime minister once more

The 73-year-old, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, heads a hard-right cabinet, though parliament elected Amir Ohana, an openly gay Netanyahu loyalist, as its new speaker

29 December 2022 - 18:39
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with one of his senior partners, Aryeh Deri, as Israel's new right-wing government is sworn in at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, December 29 2022. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with one of his senior partners, Aryeh Deri, as Israel's new right-wing government is sworn in at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, December 29 2022. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Jerusalem — Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister again on Thursday in a comeback at the head of a hard-right cabinet that promises to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and pursue other policies criticised at home and abroad.

The 73-year-old, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, has sought to calm concerns about the fate of civil rights and diplomacy since his bloc of nationalist and religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in a November 1 election.

His allies include the Religious Zionist and Jewish Power parties, which oppose Palestinian statehood and whose leaders — both West Bank settlers — have in the past agitated against Israel’s justice system, its Arab minority and LGBTQ rights.

People hold signs and flags as they protest outside the Knesset as Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister, in Jerusalem, December 29 2022. Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
People hold signs and flags as they protest outside the Knesset as Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister, in Jerusalem, December 29 2022. Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to promote tolerance and pursue peace. He told parliament that “ending the Israeli-Arab conflict” was his top priority, along with thwarting Iran’s nuclear programme and building Israel’s military capacity.

Opponents heckled him with chants of “Weak! Weak!” They say Netanyahu had to make costly deals to secure new partners after centrist parties boycotted him over his legal woes.

His government secured 63 of a possible 120 parliamentary votes in a confirmatory ballot, before the cabinet was sworn in.

Despite the deeply conservative makeup of the right-wing majority, with a number of members who have made anti-LGBTQ comments, parliament elected Amir Ohana, an openly gay Netanyahu loyalist, as its new speaker.

For Palestinians, Netanyahu’s line-up has darkened an already bleak outlook, with violence surging and Jewish settlements set to expand in the West Bank — among territories where they hope to build a state.

Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party said in its guidelines for the government that it would “promote and develop settlement” on lands to which “the Jewish people has an exclusive and unassailable right”.

Most world powers deem settlements built on land captured in war illegal.

“These guidelines constitute a dangerous escalation and will have repercussions for the region,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US ambassador to Israel congratulated Netanyahu, saying on Twitter: “Here’s to the rock solid US-Israel relationship and unbreakable ties.”

‘Extremism and apartheid’

This year has already seen some of the worst West Bank violence since 2015 as Israeli forces have cracked down on Palestinian unrest and militant attacks.

Abbas has criticised the new government saying its “motto is extremism and apartheid”.

Such sentiments have been echoed within Israel, 21% of whose population are Arab and often identify with the Palestinians.

Palestinian economic growth, a more modest aim endorsed by Netanyahu, could also suffer should the conflict flare up anew.

“The political horizon influences the economy and all indications tell us the political situation will be bad,” said Ibrahim Barham, a Palestinian businessman.

In parliamentary speeches before the swearing in, one of the Arab lawmakers, who have no representatives in the new cabinet, accused members of the incoming coalition of “fascism”.

Netanyahu, now entering his sixth term, says he will serve all Israelis. He also appears to have stopped short of seeking West Bank annexations — a policy he had previously championed and which would have pleased his settler base while putting Israel on a collision course with Washington and Arab states.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister for three years in the 1990s and from 2009 to 2021, has said he seeks a breakthrough in forming diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia as he did in 2020 with other Gulf states that share Israel’s concerns about Iran.

Riyadh has signalled no change in its position that any progress with Israel was contingent on Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu’s appointments include Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group, as minister for police. Ben-Gvir, a lawyer, says his views have become more moderate.

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, warned on Sunday against causing potential harm to individuals’ rights. Businesses have decried calls to revise Israel’s anti-discrimination law.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Major property markets to experience house price ...
World
2.
Relent or face Russian forces: Russia issues ...
World / Europe
3.
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos ...
World / Africa
4.
Zelensky's peace plan has still to gain traction
World / Europe
5.
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israel’s Netanyahu seals coalition deals with rightist, religious allies

World

Teenager killed in twin blasts in Jerusalem

World / Middle East

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Lessons for the ANC from elections in Israel and Malaysia

Opinion / Columnists

Netanyahu comeback set to end political stalemate in Israel

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.