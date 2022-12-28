World

Israel’s Netanyahu seals coalition deals with rightist, religious allies

28 December 2022 - 12:37 Maayan Lubell
Israeli designate prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15 2022. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS
Israeli designate prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15 2022. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS

Israeli prime minister-designate Benjamin  Netanyahu finalised coalition deals with allied parties, their officials said on Wednesday, in final steps towards his comeback.

Netanyahu’s bloc of nationalist and religious parties won a clear election victory last month, and is expected to be sworn in on Thursday after his Likud party finalises two remaining deals.

But before starting his record sixth term in office, Netanyahu has sought to allay fear at home and abroad that his government will endanger minority rights, harm the judiciary and worsen conflict with the Palestinians.

Coalition deals with pro-settler Religious Zionism and ultra-Orthodox UTJ have yet to be formally published, but leaked clauses, recent legislation and statements by future coalition members have drawn wide criticism.

Legislation ratified on Tuesday will enable the pro-settler Religious Zionism party to take up a post of second minister within the defence ministry, granting it broad authority over expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, land that Palestinians want for a state.

US-brokered Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014 and their revival appears unlikely, with some members of Religious Zionism advocating annexation of the West Bank, to which Israel cites Biblical and historical ties.

Further legislation to be brought to a vote on Wednesday, will grant new powers over police to Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Jewish Power party, as national security minister.

Prospective coalition members’ pledges to curb supreme court powers, antigay statements and calls to let a business to refuse services to people based on religious grounds, have alarmed liberal Israelis and Western allies.

In statements and interviews abroad, Netanyahu has said that he will safeguard civil rights, will not allow any harm to the country's Arab minority or to the LGBTQ community, and pursue peace.

Reuters

