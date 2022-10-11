Agreement between Lebanon and Israel opens the way for energy exploration

IMF warns that 2023 could be the worst year since 2001, apart from the 2007/2008 global financial crisis and the peaqk of the Covid-19 pandemic
It’s time the department of trade, industry and competition realises that imports are an essential part of SA’s economy
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Operations at the mine will continue as usual, including the supply of coal to Eskom power station
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Voters oust long-ruling All Basotho Convention of former prime minister Thabane
Amakhosi trailed at the beginning in six of their 13 league and Cup games this campaign, including the friendly Macufe Cup
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
Beirut/Jerusalem — Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of US-mediated negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.
While limited in scope, a deal would mark a significant compromise between states with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.
“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement.
In Lebanon, President Michel Aoun said the terms of the final US proposal are satisfactory and he hopes the deal will be announced as soon as possible.
The agreement is meant to resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas. Israel is already producing natural gas at fields nearby.
It sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from an offshore gas field that straddles the boundary. The deal does not touch on their shared land border.
Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the latest draft “takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same”.
It was endorsed by the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which until recently has threatened to attack Israeli gas facilities, according to two officials.
A senior Lebanese government official and an official close to Hezbollah said the group has agreed to the terms of the deal and considers negotiations “over”. Hezbollah has yet to formally comment.
While Israel has moved ahead with production and export of natural gas, Lebanon’s efforts have been hamstrung by political dysfunction.
A gas find would be a major boon for Lebanon, which has been mired in a financial crisis since 2019, and could fix its long-standing failure to produce adequate electricity for its population.
Lapid, who faces a November 1 election, plans to seek approval on Wednesday for the deal from his security cabinet and then the government, before it is reviewed by parliament. An Israeli official said final approval is expected within the next three weeks.
The Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv University think-tank, called the deal a “win-win situation”.
“An agreement between Israel and Lebanon will mark a fundamental positive change in relations between the two countries ... and it may open the door to further changes in the future relationship between them,” it said in a report.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Agreement between Lebanon and Israel opens the way for energy exploration
Historic agreement demarcates a disputed maritime border between the two countries
Beirut/Jerusalem — Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of US-mediated negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.
While limited in scope, a deal would mark a significant compromise between states with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.
“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement.
In Lebanon, President Michel Aoun said the terms of the final US proposal are satisfactory and he hopes the deal will be announced as soon as possible.
The agreement is meant to resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas. Israel is already producing natural gas at fields nearby.
It sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from an offshore gas field that straddles the boundary. The deal does not touch on their shared land border.
Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the latest draft “takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same”.
It was endorsed by the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which until recently has threatened to attack Israeli gas facilities, according to two officials.
A senior Lebanese government official and an official close to Hezbollah said the group has agreed to the terms of the deal and considers negotiations “over”. Hezbollah has yet to formally comment.
While Israel has moved ahead with production and export of natural gas, Lebanon’s efforts have been hamstrung by political dysfunction.
A gas find would be a major boon for Lebanon, which has been mired in a financial crisis since 2019, and could fix its long-standing failure to produce adequate electricity for its population.
Lapid, who faces a November 1 election, plans to seek approval on Wednesday for the deal from his security cabinet and then the government, before it is reviewed by parliament. An Israeli official said final approval is expected within the next three weeks.
The Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv University think-tank, called the deal a “win-win situation”.
“An agreement between Israel and Lebanon will mark a fundamental positive change in relations between the two countries ... and it may open the door to further changes in the future relationship between them,” it said in a report.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The problems facing Arab economies were around before Covid-19
Biden and Israel highlight Iran's nuclear threat
Israel strikes southern Lebanon after rocket fired
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.