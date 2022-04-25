×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

Israel strikes southern Lebanon after rocket fired

Jewish state blames spillover of Palestinian-Israeli confrontations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque for rocket from Lebanon

25 April 2022 - 18:21 Jeffrey Heller
A UN peacekeeper stands next to a UN vehicle in southern Lebanon, April 25 2022. Picture: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS
A UN peacekeeper stands next to a UN vehicle in southern Lebanon, April 25 2022. Picture: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS

Jerusalem  — A rocket launched from Lebanon on Monday struck harmlessly in Israel, which responded with artillery fire, in an apparent spillover of Palestinian-Israeli confrontations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

Flare-ups along the Israeli-Lebanese border are rare and Israel’s chief military spokesperson, Brig-Gen Ran Kochav, estimated that Palestinian groups in Lebanon fired the rocket, which he said hit open ground in northern Israel.

“We believe ... this is linked to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the riots on the Temple Mount,” Kochav said on Israel's Kan Radio.

He was referring to clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site. The complex is revered by Jews as the site of two ancient temples.

On Twitter, the Israeli military said it fired dozens of shells at “open spaces in south Lebanon, near the launch area, and also at an infrastructure target”, which it did not identify.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past. But the border has been largely quiet since a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and an arsenal of advanced rockets.

Aroldo Lazaro, head of the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (Unifil), has urged “calm and restraint”, the mission said on Twitter.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured on Friday in confrontations with Israeli police within Al-Aqsa compound, medics said. Police said they intervened when hundreds of Palestinians hurled rockets and fireworks.

The surge in violence has raised international concern of wider conflict, particularly a repeat of last year’s war between Israel and Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.

Palestinians accuse Israel of restricting Muslim worship at Al-Aqsa while not doing enough to enforce a long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the compound, visited by Jewish pilgrim groups during the recent Passover holiday that coincided with Ramadan.

Israel denies this.

It says Palestinians clashing with police impede Muslim freedom of worship, and that it is adhering to a “status quo” in the area, part of territory captured in a 1967 war, under which only Muslims are permitted to pray in the complex.

Reuters 

SA concerned about developments in Jerusalem

The government appeals to Israel to allow Palestinians their right to worship amid violence and heightened tension in Jerusalem
National
1 day ago

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza as tensions rise

Fears of a wider Israel-Palestinian conflict grow after clashes
News
5 days ago

Iraq’s farmers look to migrate as climate warming hammers crops

Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to extreme temperatures and water shortages, according to the UN Environment Programme
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Macron defeats Le Pen to win second term as ...
World / Europe
2.
Musk trying to appeal court’s finding that his ...
World / Europe
3.
Harsh Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown sparks fresh ...
World / Asia
4.
Men allegedly posing as federal agents left trail ...
World / Americas
5.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Middle East ministers hold rare talks in Israel on regional threats

World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia and UAE power on

News

Two British-Iranians released after debt paid

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.