LETTER: Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Both have paid back the astronomical fees they extracted from SA public institutions, but this is not restitution
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
Tyres have a five-year warranty expiry date, says the director of SA’s Tyres Equipment Parts Association
I listened to former president Jacob Zuma’s speech outside court praising those who ignited the July 2021 riots, which cost so many lives and livelihoods. Many of those jobs are lost forever, leaving families with nothing.
A few months ago Zuma was allegedly too sick to make his prison bed, yet this week he appears miraculously cured of this mystery illness. It was a Lazarus moment, from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies. His doctors deserve a Nobel prize, and Zuma an Oscar for his performance.
Zuma had nothing but praise for all the looters and masterminds of last year’s riots. What message is this sending to companies such as Toyota and Massmart? Who in their right mind will invest in this country now, especially in KwaZulu-Natal? Is Zuma just dim or incredibly selfish?
Does he not realise words have meaning and consequences? Words gave us the Rwandan genocide. How can a man who once occupied the highest office in the land be an advocate of destruction and anarchy?
Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive. On planet Zuma violence transcends dialogue, the rule of law and reason. You lie and lie.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors
What message is this sending to companies such as Toyota and Massmart?
I listened to former president Jacob Zuma’s speech outside court praising those who ignited the July 2021 riots, which cost so many lives and livelihoods. Many of those jobs are lost forever, leaving families with nothing.
A few months ago Zuma was allegedly too sick to make his prison bed, yet this week he appears miraculously cured of this mystery illness. It was a Lazarus moment, from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies. His doctors deserve a Nobel prize, and Zuma an Oscar for his performance.
Zuma had nothing but praise for all the looters and masterminds of last year’s riots. What message is this sending to companies such as Toyota and Massmart? Who in their right mind will invest in this country now, especially in KwaZulu-Natal? Is Zuma just dim or incredibly selfish?
Does he not realise words have meaning and consequences? Words gave us the Rwandan genocide. How can a man who once occupied the highest office in the land be an advocate of destruction and anarchy?
Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive. On planet Zuma violence transcends dialogue, the rule of law and reason. You lie and lie.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh
Zuma hints at political comeback at rally
Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma
Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison term ends, after serving just two months behind bars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma
TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh
CARTOON: Zuma crosses the line
Zuma hints at political comeback at rally
If branches don’t nominate you, you aren’t available — Mantashe on Zuma’s ANC ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.