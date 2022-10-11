×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors

What message is this sending to companies such as Toyota and Massmart?

11 October 2022 - 16:59
Former president Jacob Zuma dances on a temporary platform outside the Pietermaritzburg high court this week. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma dances on a temporary platform outside the Pietermaritzburg high court this week. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

I listened to former president Jacob Zuma’s speech outside court praising those who ignited the July 2021 riots, which cost so many lives and livelihoods. Many of those jobs are lost forever, leaving families with nothing.

A few months ago Zuma was allegedly too sick to make his prison bed, yet this week he appears miraculously cured of this mystery illness. It was a Lazarus moment, from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies. His doctors deserve a Nobel prize, and Zuma an Oscar for his performance.

Zuma had nothing but praise for all the looters and masterminds of last year’s riots. What message is this sending to companies such as Toyota and Massmart? Who in their right mind will invest in this country now, especially in KwaZulu-Natal? Is Zuma just dim or incredibly selfish? 

Does he not realise words have meaning and consequences?  Words gave us the Rwandan genocide. How can a man who once occupied the highest office in the land be an advocate of destruction and anarchy?

Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive. On planet Zuma violence transcends dialogue, the rule of  law and reason. You lie and lie. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh

Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
Opinion
21 hours ago

Zuma hints at political comeback at rally

The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
National
21 hours ago

Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma

Louis Liebenberg will help fund the former president’s private prosecution of NPA advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan
National
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison term ends, after serving just two months behind bars

Zuma was released on medical parole in September 2021
National
4 days ago
