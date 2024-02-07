World / Europe

EU warns Hungary on new sovereignty law

European Commission tells Budapest its legislation violates union’s democratic values and fundamental rights

07 February 2024 - 15:55
by Bart Meijer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Brussels — Hungary’s new law on “protecting national sovereignty”, which the ruling Fidesz party says is necessary to protect against foreign political interference, violates EU law, the European Commission said on Wednesday. 

The commission said it has notified Hungary formally that it will open an infringement procedure on the law, passed in December, which it said violates the union’s democratic values and fundamental rights.

The Hungarian legislation violates EU laws on democracy and the equal rights of EU citizens, the data protection law and several rules applicable to the internal market, said the commission.

“The set-up of a new authority with wide-ranging powers and a strict regime of monitoring, enforcement and sanctioning also risks to seriously harm the democracy,” said a commission spokesperson.

The legislation came as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has clashed repeatedly with the EU on democratic rights in Hungary, stepped up his party’s campaign before the European parliamentary elections next June.

Under the law, a separate authority to explore and monitor risks of political interference will be set up. It will punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election with up to three years in prison.

Hungary has two months to reply to the letter of formal notice. If it does not address the grievances stated in the letter, the commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion — a formal request to comply with EU law — as a next step in the procedure.

Reuters

IAN BREMMER: The EU swats a gadfly

Tactical victory over Viktor Orban is not the end of the Hungarian leader’s attempts to win concessions in exchange for co-operation
Opinion
1 day ago

US envoy piles pressure on Orban to ratify Sweden’s Nato entry

Hungary is only the Nato state yet to ratify Swedish accession
World
2 days ago

Viktor Orban agrees to EU deal on Ukraine funds

Viktor Orban says he averted the risk of losing EU funds earmarked for Budapest from the bloc’s joint coffers
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hamas’ ceasefire proposal involves end to war ...
World / Middle East
2.
Biden blames Trump for sinking of bill on Ukraine ...
World / Americas
3.
Ukraine plans military and political shake-up
World / Europe
4.
Namibia’s interim president says he has no plans ...
World / Africa
5.
Qatar ‘optimistic’ as Hamas responds to Gaza ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: The EU swats a gadfly

Opinion / Columnists

US envoy piles pressure on Orban to ratify Sweden’s Nato entry

World / Europe

Ukraine kills 28 in hit on bakery, Russia says

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.