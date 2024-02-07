Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Brussels — Hungary’s new law on “protecting national sovereignty”, which the ruling Fidesz party says is necessary to protect against foreign political interference, violates EU law, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The commission said it has notified Hungary formally that it will open an infringement procedure on the law, passed in December, which it said violates the union’s democratic values and fundamental rights.
The Hungarian legislation violates EU laws on democracy and the equal rights of EU citizens, the data protection law and several rules applicable to the internal market, said the commission.
“The set-up of a new authority with wide-ranging powers and a strict regime of monitoring, enforcement and sanctioning also risks to seriously harm the democracy,” said a commission spokesperson.
The legislation came as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has clashed repeatedly with the EU on democratic rights in Hungary, stepped up his party’s campaign before the European parliamentary elections next June.
Under the law, a separate authority to explore and monitor risks of political interference will be set up. It will punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election with up to three years in prison.
Hungary has two months to reply to the letter of formal notice. If it does not address the grievances stated in the letter, the commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion — a formal request to comply with EU law — as a next step in the procedure.
EU warns Hungary on new sovereignty law
European Commission tells Budapest its legislation violates union's democratic values and fundamental rights
