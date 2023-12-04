World / Europe

Britain announces tougher visa rules to reduce migration

Home secretary James Cleverly says the new measures mean about 300,000 fewer people will be allowed in

04 December 2023 - 20:45
by Alistair Smout
British home secretary James Cleverly. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/POOL
London — Britain sought to cut the number of migrants arriving in Britain through legal routes on Monday, raising the minimum salary they must earn in a job by a third after record net migration in 2022 piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.

High levels of legal migration have for more than a decade dominated Britain’s political landscape and Sunak has promised to gain more control after MPs in his Conservative Party criticised his record ahead of an election expected next year.

Home secretary James Cleverly said the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to £38,700, from its current level of £26,200, reform the list of jobs where exceptions are made due to shortages and toughen rules on whether workers can bring their families.

“Migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down, and today we are taking more robust action than any other government before,” Cleverly told MPs.

“This package plus our reduction in student dependents will mean around 300,000 fewer people will come in future years than have come to the UK last year,” Cleverly said.

The measures could lead to new disputes with business owners who have struggled to hire workers in recent years given Britain's persistently tight labour market and the end of free movement from the EU after Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Annual net migration to the UK hit a record of 745,000 last year and has stayed at high levels since, data showed last month.

The change starts in the spring of 2024, Cleverly said.

Reuters 

Rishi Sunak fuels diplomatic row with Greece

UK prime minister cancels meeting and accuses Greek counterpart of ‘grandstanding’ over Elgin Marbles
World
5 days ago

Sunak sets off fresh row over Elgin marbles

Greece accuses Britain of lack of respect for abruptly cancelling a leaders’ meeting
World
6 days ago

Sunak hopes to win back investors

Years of political churn have shaken Britain’s reputation for stability
World
1 week ago

Chancellor Hunt cuts social security contributions as growth downgraded

Autumn statement includes bigger-than-expected cut in employees’ social security contributions and targets £20bn more in business investment
World
1 week ago
