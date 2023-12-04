Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alexforbes has posted a 96.5% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as the financial services group benefited from its strategy shift in which it reconfigured its core business away from insurance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Alexforbes posts higher interim profit
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers
Alexforbes has posted a 96.5% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as the financial services group benefited from its strategy shift in which it reconfigured its core business away from insurance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.