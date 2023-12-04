Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Alexforbes posts higher interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers

04 December 2023 - 20:27
Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alexforbes has posted a 96.5% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as the financial services group benefited from its strategy shift in which it reconfigured its core business away from insurance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

