Home Affairs ordered to assist foreigner apply for asylum despite his arrest

Constitutional Court rules department is obliged to assist Ethiopian national despite him not having proper documentation

13 June 2023 - 13:59 Tauriq Moosa

The Constitutional Court has ordered the department of home affairs to assist a foreign national to apply for asylum after he was arrested for not having proper documentation.

Despite having indicated to authorities he had fled Ethiopia out of fear for his life, department officials had done nothing to assist him, the court found, despite an obligation to do so. ..

