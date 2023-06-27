World / Europe

Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says

The executions by Russia amount to a war crime, the UN monitoring mission says, adding no such killings were documented on the Ukrainian side

27 June 2023 - 13:14 Emma Farge
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group in Russia. 2023. Picture: REUTERS
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group in Russia. 2023. Picture: REUTERS

Geneva — A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began in February 2022, and has executed 77 of them.

The 36-page report based on 70 visits to detention centres and more than 1,000 interviews showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale.

“We documented over 900 cases of arbitrary detention of civilians, including children, and elderly people,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, told a media conference by video link from Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

“The vast majority of these cases were perpetrated by the Russian Federation.”

The executions by Russia amounted to a war crime, Bogner added. No such executions were documented on the Ukrainian side.

EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin

What is Wagner’s next move after strange deal with Belarus to take in Wagner boss to avert disaster?on Russia in his almost quarter-century rule.
News
18 hours ago

Of the 864 civilians held by Russia, the UN human rights office was able to document 178 cases in detail, it said. Of those, more than 90% were tortured, the report said, citing incidents of waterboarding, electrocution and the use of a “hot box” where detainees are held in solitary confinement in a box in high temperatures.

The detentions took place in both Ukraine and Russia, it said.

The UN documented 75 cases of detention of civilians by Ukrainian forces, saying changes to Ukraine’s criminal codes had given Kyiv greater discretion to carry out such practices. It said that more than half of them had also been subjected to torture or ill-treatment.

Ukraine gave UN investigators full access with the exception of one incident, the report said, while Russia did not provide any access to detainees despite repeated requests.

Reuters

Global shares fall as investors focus on macroeconomic issues

Gold rises after weekend’s short-lived rebellion in Russia
Markets
1 day ago

Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’

Physicist jailed for 12 years for sharing research with West that was cleared, according to his lawyer
World
19 hours ago

LETTER: India succeeds with US where SA fails

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (a Brics member that does not vote against Russia in the UN) received an enthusiastic welcome in the US
Opinion
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
2.
Wagner chief Prigozhin says he did not intend coup
World / Europe
3.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia
4.
US top court will not hear school’s appeal for ...
World / Americas
5.
Ukraine says chaos in Russia works to its ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin

News

Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’

World / Europe

Global shares fall as investors focus on macroeconomic issues

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.