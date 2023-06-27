Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says

Analysts say markets are generally unaffected by the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Curb on methane releases until 2030 would keep oil and gas sector on track to net-zero emissions
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Geneva — A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began in February 2022, and has executed 77 of them.
The 36-page report based on 70 visits to detention centres and more than 1,000 interviews showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale.
“We documented over 900 cases of arbitrary detention of civilians, including children, and elderly people,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, told a media conference by video link from Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
“The vast majority of these cases were perpetrated by the Russian Federation.”
The executions by Russia amounted to a war crime, Bogner added. No such executions were documented on the Ukrainian side.
Of the 864 civilians held by Russia, the UN human rights office was able to document 178 cases in detail, it said. Of those, more than 90% were tortured, the report said, citing incidents of waterboarding, electrocution and the use of a “hot box” where detainees are held in solitary confinement in a box in high temperatures.
The detentions took place in both Ukraine and Russia, it said.
The UN documented 75 cases of detention of civilians by Ukrainian forces, saying changes to Ukraine’s criminal codes had given Kyiv greater discretion to carry out such practices. It said that more than half of them had also been subjected to torture or ill-treatment.
Ukraine gave UN investigators full access with the exception of one incident, the report said, while Russia did not provide any access to detainees despite repeated requests.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says
The executions by Russia amount to a war crime, the UN monitoring mission says, adding no such killings were documented on the Ukrainian side
Geneva — A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began in February 2022, and has executed 77 of them.
The 36-page report based on 70 visits to detention centres and more than 1,000 interviews showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale.
“We documented over 900 cases of arbitrary detention of civilians, including children, and elderly people,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, told a media conference by video link from Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
“The vast majority of these cases were perpetrated by the Russian Federation.”
The executions by Russia amounted to a war crime, Bogner added. No such executions were documented on the Ukrainian side.
EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin
Of the 864 civilians held by Russia, the UN human rights office was able to document 178 cases in detail, it said. Of those, more than 90% were tortured, the report said, citing incidents of waterboarding, electrocution and the use of a “hot box” where detainees are held in solitary confinement in a box in high temperatures.
The detentions took place in both Ukraine and Russia, it said.
The UN documented 75 cases of detention of civilians by Ukrainian forces, saying changes to Ukraine’s criminal codes had given Kyiv greater discretion to carry out such practices. It said that more than half of them had also been subjected to torture or ill-treatment.
Ukraine gave UN investigators full access with the exception of one incident, the report said, while Russia did not provide any access to detainees despite repeated requests.
Reuters
Global shares fall as investors focus on macroeconomic issues
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’
LETTER: India succeeds with US where SA fails
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’
Global shares fall as investors focus on macroeconomic issues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.