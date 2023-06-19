World / Europe

New trial of Putin critic Navalny begins with media blackout

Putin critic who faces decades in jail says Russia's leader fears the truth

19 June 2023 - 17:46 Dmitriy Turlyun
Alexei Navalny. Picture: REUTERS
Alexei Navalny. Picture: REUTERS

Melekhovo — The trial of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on new charges of “extremism” will take place behind closed doors, a court spokesperson said on Monday.

The decision means media will be excluded from proceedings against President Vladimir Putin's most prominent and vocal opponent that could extend his prison term by decades.

It was announced at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235km east of Moscow, where Navalny is already serving sentences totalling 11-and-a-half years on fraud and other charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

Journalists were not allowed into the room where the trial was taking place, but were initially given access to a video feed with barely intelligible audio. The feed was later halted, and the court spokesperson said there would be no more media access.

Prosecutors had raised unspecified security concerns, saying they had received evidence about a planned “provocation”.

Navalny supporters were dismissive.

“What can be more secure than a strict-regime penal colony where no-one is even allowed into the hall?” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

On the video feed at the start of the hearing, Navalny, looking thin with cropped hair and dressed in a black prison uniform, was seen standing and speaking for three minutes.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev screen via a video link during an external hearing of the Moscow court on Monday. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENIA/REUTERS
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev screen via a video link during an external hearing of the Moscow court on Monday. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENIA/REUTERS

He unsuccessfully demanded access to the courtroom for his parents, and contested the authority of the Moscow city court judge to try him in a penal colony far from the capital.

Navalny’s supporters accuse Moscow of trying to break him in prison, where he has been placed for long spells in solitary confinement, to silence his criticism of Putin.

The Kremlin denies persecuting Navalny and says his case is a matter for the courts. “We are not following this trial,” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Navalny, who is able to post on social media through his lawyers and allies, appealed on Instagram to Russians to “join forces in the fight against Putin’s lies and Kremlin hypocrisy”.

“Putin is afraid of any word of truth,” he said.

A statement on his website continued: “We will conduct an election campaign against war. And against Putin. Just that. A long, stubborn, exhausting but fundamentally important campaign where we will turn people against the war.”

Russia’s next presidential election is due in 2024, and Putin has yet to confirm whether he will stand.

Reuters 

Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission

The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
National
2 hours ago

South Africa could be 'graduated' out of Agoa

SA could be booted out of Agoa because the country has already benefitted enough
Business
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to host heads of state on return from Russia

President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
2.
‘It is in our collective interest to end war in ...
World
3.
UK minister Michael Gove sorry for ‘terrible’ ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa to discuss UN charter, Brics summit ...
World
5.
Meeting with Xi on the cards after Blinken meets ...
World

Related Articles

Ramaphosa to discuss UN charter, Brics summit with Putin

World

Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine

World / Europe

ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a distraction from bonfire of SA’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.