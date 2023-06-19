Deaths reported after hours-long gun battle in West Bank

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
Fatal flaws in the National Health Insurance initiative
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO at Discovery Life
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Irba was previously limited to a maximum fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
Post-pandemic, the Gulf state aims for explosive growth, leveraging its robust economic rebound and global appeal to avoid pitfalls
There is a structure in place for the lesser-known nations to realise their dreams
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
Jenin, West Bank — Israeli commandos backed by helicopter gunships killed five Palestinians and wounded as many as 66 others, as a raid in the West Bank led to an hours-long gun battle with armed fighters, the military and health officials said.
Seven Israeli personnel were wounded after troops came under fire during an operation in the flashpoint town of Jenin to arrest two Palestinians suspected in attacks, the military said. At least two of the Palestinians killed in the fighting belonged to the armed Islamic Jihad group.
With US-sponsored peacemaking stalled for almost a decade, Jenin and other areas of the northern West Bank have been a focus of months of stepped-up sweeps by Israel amid a spate of Palestinian street rampages in its cities.
As troops faced heavy fire and a rain of explosive devices from gunmen in the town, the army was forced to mount an extraction mission to pull out a number of its vehicles blocked in the fighting.
“So that's why you saw also our forces in a very problematic area and we had to bring in a helicopter,” an army spokesperson told reporters.
Video obtained by Reuters showed an explosion enveloping an armoured troop transport as shots riag out. Other clips showed a military helicopter launching a missile and releasing flares.
A military spokesperson said an Apache helicopter fired on an open area to drive back gunmen as casualties were extricated from the troop transport.
“We're aware Palestinians are hit, quite a big number. We'll know more about it in the next few hours,” the spokesperson said. “It will take a few hours. It’s going to be pretty harsh.”
There was no immediate confirmation the helicopter also released flares — an apparent precaution against launches of shoulder-fired missiles at it.
An official from the Fatah party said fighters from the nearby cities of Nablus and Tulkarem had arrived in Jenin to support the local fighters.
“We tell this occupation that all their operations are a failure, our people will win, and the dialogue between us will only be the battlefield,” Atta Abu Rmeileh said.
No compromises
The unusual use of helicopter gunships in the operation underlined the severity of the fighting in Jenin, where armed militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad have long had a strong presence in the adjoining refugee camp.
An Islamic Jihad official said the use of aircraft “will push our fighters to use tools that will surprise the enemy”.
However, defence minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would employ whatever means it thought necessary.
“There are no compromises in the fight against terrorism, we will continue to take an offensive approach. We will use all the means at our disposal,” he said on Twitter.
Islamic Jihad claimed two of the dead as members. Another 66 Palestinians were wounded, the ministry said.
Another such group, Hamas, said its fighters also took part in the clashes. At least one Palestinian was detained during Monday’s raid, witnesses in Jenin said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Deaths reported after hours-long gun battle in West Bank
The unusual use of Israeli helicopter gunships in the operation underlined the severity of the fighting in Jenin
Jenin, West Bank — Israeli commandos backed by helicopter gunships killed five Palestinians and wounded as many as 66 others, as a raid in the West Bank led to an hours-long gun battle with armed fighters, the military and health officials said.
Seven Israeli personnel were wounded after troops came under fire during an operation in the flashpoint town of Jenin to arrest two Palestinians suspected in attacks, the military said. At least two of the Palestinians killed in the fighting belonged to the armed Islamic Jihad group.
With US-sponsored peacemaking stalled for almost a decade, Jenin and other areas of the northern West Bank have been a focus of months of stepped-up sweeps by Israel amid a spate of Palestinian street rampages in its cities.
As troops faced heavy fire and a rain of explosive devices from gunmen in the town, the army was forced to mount an extraction mission to pull out a number of its vehicles blocked in the fighting.
“So that's why you saw also our forces in a very problematic area and we had to bring in a helicopter,” an army spokesperson told reporters.
Video obtained by Reuters showed an explosion enveloping an armoured troop transport as shots riag out. Other clips showed a military helicopter launching a missile and releasing flares.
A military spokesperson said an Apache helicopter fired on an open area to drive back gunmen as casualties were extricated from the troop transport.
“We're aware Palestinians are hit, quite a big number. We'll know more about it in the next few hours,” the spokesperson said. “It will take a few hours. It’s going to be pretty harsh.”
There was no immediate confirmation the helicopter also released flares — an apparent precaution against launches of shoulder-fired missiles at it.
An official from the Fatah party said fighters from the nearby cities of Nablus and Tulkarem had arrived in Jenin to support the local fighters.
“We tell this occupation that all their operations are a failure, our people will win, and the dialogue between us will only be the battlefield,” Atta Abu Rmeileh said.
No compromises
The unusual use of helicopter gunships in the operation underlined the severity of the fighting in Jenin, where armed militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad have long had a strong presence in the adjoining refugee camp.
An Islamic Jihad official said the use of aircraft “will push our fighters to use tools that will surprise the enemy”.
However, defence minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would employ whatever means it thought necessary.
“There are no compromises in the fight against terrorism, we will continue to take an offensive approach. We will use all the means at our disposal,” he said on Twitter.
Islamic Jihad claimed two of the dead as members. Another 66 Palestinians were wounded, the ministry said.
Another such group, Hamas, said its fighters also took part in the clashes. At least one Palestinian was detained during Monday’s raid, witnesses in Jenin said.
Reuters
Oil reverses gains as China growth fears outweigh production cuts
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
Israel launches airstrikes after Palestinian rocket fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
Israel launches airstrikes after Palestinian rocket fire
Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.