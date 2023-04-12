Kyiv says Russia is like Islamic State

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Taliban to build anti-aircraft capacity and increase military personnel by one-third
Nicky Henderson’s star performer will try to make it seven wins running
Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
Kyiv — Ukraine on Wednesday compared Russia to Islamic State (ISIS) after a video emerged online showing apparent Russian soldiers filming themselves beheading a Ukrainian captive with a knife.
The authenticity or provenance of the video shared on social media, which couldn’t be verified immediately, shows a man in uniform beheading another man who wears the yellow armband used by Ukrainian soldiers.
There was no immediate comment on the video from Moscow, which denied that its troops commit atrocities during the invasion Russia launched last year.
“There is something that no-one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message. “There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Twitter: “A horrific video of Russian troops decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war is circulating online.
“It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC,” he said, referring to the UN Security Council ,where Russia assumed the rotating presidency this month. “Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes.”
Militants from Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are notorious for releasing videos of beheadings of captives when they controlled swathes of those countries from 2014/17.
Ukraine’s domestic security agency said it had was investigating a suspected war crime.
“Yesterday, a video appeared on the internet showing how the Russian occupiers are showing their beastly nature — torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head,” the SBU agency wrote on Telegram.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kyiv says Russia is like Islamic State
Authorities respond to video purportedly showing beheading of Ukrainian soldier
Kyiv — Ukraine on Wednesday compared Russia to Islamic State (ISIS) after a video emerged online showing apparent Russian soldiers filming themselves beheading a Ukrainian captive with a knife.
The authenticity or provenance of the video shared on social media, which couldn’t be verified immediately, shows a man in uniform beheading another man who wears the yellow armband used by Ukrainian soldiers.
There was no immediate comment on the video from Moscow, which denied that its troops commit atrocities during the invasion Russia launched last year.
“There is something that no-one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message. “There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Twitter: “A horrific video of Russian troops decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war is circulating online.
“It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC,” he said, referring to the UN Security Council ,where Russia assumed the rotating presidency this month. “Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes.”
Militants from Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are notorious for releasing videos of beheadings of captives when they controlled swathes of those countries from 2014/17.
Ukraine’s domestic security agency said it had was investigating a suspected war crime.
“Yesterday, a video appeared on the internet showing how the Russian occupiers are showing their beastly nature — torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head,” the SBU agency wrote on Telegram.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Figure for civilian deaths in Ukraine ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Kremlin adamant US reporter ‘violated Russian law’
Russia goes digital with call-up papers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.